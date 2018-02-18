Shania Twain Reveals She Lost Her Voice After Lyme Disease: How She Fought To Make A Comeback

Shania Twain lost her voice for years due to her Lyme disease! Here’s how the country star was able to make her comeback after fearing she’d never sing again.

After being bitten by a tick more than a decade ago, Shania Twain faced numerous medical issues after contracting Lyme disease from the blood-sucking insect. In a new interview with the Herald Sun, the 52-year-old opened up about how she had to completely change her lifestyle to prepare for her musical comeback after a 15-year hiatus. “I take my health seriously,” Shania told the newspaper, according to Daily Mail. “There is a lot of discipline involved for me personally, eating properly, getting the right amount of rest, self-care, and self-maintenance.”

She went on to explain that she eventually lost her voice for several years due to the illness, and she even feared that she’d never be able to sing again. When she eventually got better, the country star changed her lifestyle to focus on staying healthy for her upcoming tour, which begins in Tacoma, Washington on May 3. “You have to put the performance first and I take that very seriously,” she said in the interview.

Shania was bitten by the tick in the middle of her 2003 Up! Tour. She’s opened up in previous interviews about how she felt the effects of the disease very soon afterwards. “It’s a debilitating disease and extremely dangerous,” she told the National Post in July 2017. “You can’t play around with it, so you’ve got to check yourself for ticks. In my case I was lucky that I saw a tick fall off me. But a lot of people don’t even realize that they got bit.” The Canadian hitmaker released her fifth studio album Now on Sept. 29, 2017. In the aftermath of her epic comeback, she guest judged on Dancing With The Stars and released a Christmas song with Nick Jonas. Take that, Lyme disease! We’re so glad Shania’s back!

