Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Bump In Olive Gown On BAFTAs Red Carpet With Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton just arrived at the BAFTAs and you need to see how big Kate’s bump is now! But why did she wear a green dress to the blackout event?

Everyone step aside, the royals have arrived! Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 36, just graced the 2018 BAFTA Awards with their presence! The couple showed up at the Royal Albert Hall in London looking nothing short of their best (obviously). William, who is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, looked dapper in a black tux. But all eyes were clearly on Kate who is currently pregnant with the pair’s third child. She looked effortlessly glamorous in an olive empire waist gown. So elegant!

While Kate’s dress didn’t adhere to the all-black attire trend meant to support the Time’s Up movement, she had a good reason for it. By choosing to wear color, the Duchess of Cambridge followed royal protocol that requires her to remain unbiased politically. However, her choice could still incite backlash from fans for not using her platform to take a stance against sexual harassment and assault. But, even though she opted to wear a green dress, she did give subtle nods to the black-out with her black belt and clutch. Don’t worry Kate, we see you!

As you’re likely aware, attendees at the Golden Globe Awards decided to all wear the darkest hue as a way to bring awareness to the Time’s Up movement. Since the BAFTAs are the first awards show of the season in Europe, celebrities decided to repeat the black-out as a way to show their own support for the initiative that aims to eradicate workplace sexual harassment and assault. For those of us in the U.S., we’ll be able to watch the show on BBC America at 4pm EST. We can’t wait to see which nominees will win!

HollywoodLifers, were you excited to see William and Kate at the BAFTAs? What’d you think of Kate’s dress?