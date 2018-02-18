Hell yeah! N.E.R.D is back and better than ever! The legendary trio brought the house down at the NBA All-Star game with an insane performance with Migos. Watch here!

Welcome back, N.E.R.D! The iconic Pharrell Williams-led trio went through a series of their biggest hits, like “Lapdance”, “Rockstar”, and “1000” during their halftime performance at the NBA All-Star Game on February 18, and it was glorious. It’s been ages since we’ve seen N.E.R.D together, and the Staples Center was the perfect venue for their introduction. The band turned the arena into a huge party, complete with a pack of team mascots twerking, and an entire army of cheerleaders. But halfway through halftime was when the real fun began.

Surprise! Migos was there! It was awesome trio meets awesome trio when the Migos dudes — Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff — combined forces with their forefathers for an epic rendition of their hit “Stir Fry”. Any version of a song that has Pharrell playing Calypso drums is going to be incredible. The only thing that disappointed us about the show was that Rihanna didn’t show up! She’s featured heavily on N.E.R.D’s comeback hit “Lemon”, and when they launched into it, we were sure Rihanna would appear. Alas, that wasn’t the case.

Still, the guys killed it! The cheerleaders came back as the arena filled with smoke and lights. The insanely talented dancer from the “Lemon” music video was also there, popping out of a car onstage wearing sweats, a sports bra, and a diamond encrusted thong. As you do. If it’s even possible, she killed that dance even harder than she did in the music video. We’re obsessed — even if Rihanna kind of broke our hearts.

