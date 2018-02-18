Beyonce Cheers Courtside, Migos Pops Out Of Nowhere & More NBA All-Star Game Highlights

What. A. Night! The 2018 NBA All-Star game was packed with amazing moments. From Beyonce’s surprise appearance to LeBron James winning MVP, get the details.

With the 2018 NBA All-Star Game taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Feb. 18 event promised to be more star-studded than ever before. Even if Kevin Hart, 38, wasn’t doing the introductions or if Fergie, 42, wasn’t singing the U.S. national anthem or if Pharrell Williams, 44, wasn’t leading N.E.R.D. to perform at halftime, the event would still be awesome, thanks to all the talent on the court. With LeBron James, 33, captaining a team with Kevin Durant, 29, and Kyrie Irving, 25, to go up against Stephen Curry, 29, James Harden, 28, and more, it was going to be a wild game.

Before the game kicked off, Kevin Hart went all-in with his star-packed opening. In detailing the three things needed to be an All-Star – “Confidence,” “Hard Working,” and “Skills” – Kevin went through a Broadway-style opening featuring Jamie Foxx, Adam Devine, Queen Latifah and Ludacris. Oh, Rob Riggle also got to live his full Phil Collins dreams while rocking out on a Prince-purple electric guitar. While Kevin realized he didn’t have the skills to compete with some of the best basketball players in the world, he decided to deliver some “All-Star” comedy while introducing the players!

After that, the Barenaked Ladies and Fergie delivered a pair of anthems. While BnL sung “O Canada” without any music, Fergie had a little bit of accompaniment. Both didn’t really set the world on fire. While the future Canadian Music Hall Of Famers did a good job, Fergie seemed to over-sing it, and some fans thought her attempt to put a personal spin on it was less of a slam dunk and more of a flagrant foul.

Being that this was Los Angeles, the crowd was full of stars – and none were bigger than Beyonce. Bey was back to cheer on the biggest NBA ballers, as she, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy were spotted courtside for the 2017 All-Star game. Jimmy Kimmel sat next to Spike Lee, while Snoop Dogg was also courtside. LA Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was also there, as was DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

The game, this year, was actually really good. It seemed that the teams were actually playing defense this year. The 2017 game ended 192-182, with the West defeating the East in a mind-boggling high score. By the half, the game was 78-76, with Team Stephen leading. One of the biggest moments in the first half saw LeBron deliver a resounding reverse dunk! Nice.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Tina e Richard no NBA All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/B2e6UaALRv — Família Carter (@oficialjayzbk) February 19, 2018

Having Pharrell, Shay Haley, and N.E.R.D. as the halftime act meant things were going to get crazy. After kicking things off with a drumline that led into “Lapdance,” the group played a few of their hits, like “1000,” and “Rockstar.” Then, out of nowhere, out came Migos! The dudes got it cooking with “Stirfry,” before handing the mic off to N.E.R.D. to finish the show with “Lemon.” While Rihanna didn’t make an appearance to sing along on the track – as she’s a featured artist on N.E.R.D.’s hit – it was still an awesome halftime show.

After the half, things got intense – even down the very last minutes! Team Stephen maintained a lead for most of the game, but Team LeBron was always on their heels. As the minutes clicked down, King James tied it at 144 with less than 90 seconds left in the game. Ultimately, it was LeBron and Russell Westbrook working together to win the game, 148-145. When it was all said and done, it was LeBron who was named MVP! After scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, no wonder he was given his third NBA All-Star MVP award. What a game.

