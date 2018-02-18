LeBron James Blasts Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Again: ‘I Will Not Shut Up & Dribble’

Eek! LeBron James once again stuck up for himself on Feb. 17 after commentator Laura Ingraham made some opinionated comments on Fox News about how he should not talk about politics.

LeBron James, 33, wasn’t too happy when he heard Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham‘s comments last week about how he should “just shut up and dribble” after he took to an ESPN podcast to talk politics and criticize President Donald Trump, 71. The basketball player expressed his opinions when asked about Laura’s harsh statement and had a fueled response. “I will not just shut up and dribble,” he said after All-Star practice. “So, thank you, whatever her name is. … I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important and how I can help change kids. It lets me know that everything I’ve been saying is correct for her to have that type of reaction. But we will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.”

On the podcast, LeBron talked about how he thought Trump said racist things and didn’t think he was a good person to run the country. “The number one job in America, the point of person is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a f**k about the people,” he said. Laura called out LeBron by saying, “This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA and it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

Before his interview at the All-Star practice, LeBron initially responded to Laura’s comments on Twitter with the hashtag #wewillnotshutupanddribble and a link to a USA Today article that featured Kevin Durant, who was also criticized by Laura after being shown on the podcast with LeBron, revealing his opinion on the matter.

