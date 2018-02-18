Kevin Hart’s All-Star Game Opener Gets Hijacked By Stars Like Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah & More

Was that even real? Kevin Hart’s opener for the NBA All-Star game was so good it was beyond belief. Watch the hilarious show and see Jamie Foxx’s cameo and more!

Kevin Hart, living legend. The comedian and actor once again proved he’s one of the best parts of watching sports when he took his hilarious sidelines antics to the actual court. Kevin opened up the NBA All-Star game on February 18 with a raucous and rowdy performance that got the spectators — and players — pumped for one helluva night. He had plenty of help on this one, too.

The cold open showed Kevin and his crew brainstorming his next big move. He’s done sold-out comedy tours and major blockbusters, so what’s he going to do next? Become an NBA All-Star, of course! Kevin appears on the court at the Staples Center on a red carpet, surrounded by adoring fans. Who’s that in the crowd, though? Rob Riggle, who’s volunteered to be his coach. His first assessment of Kevin is that he’s “slow and short.” Fair.

His advice now is to show him what his opener could be if he went all out. In comes Jamie Foxx, who’s putting on a western-themed number. Seeing Jamie rap dressed as a cowboy is enough to satisfy us for the night. It was pretty awkward, but so good! Rob had another example for Kevin after that. Suddenly, Adam Devine and Queen Latifah appear onstage in flight suits for a militaristic future number. Definitely not who we’d pair together for a duet, but it works. The last surprise is probably the most shocking: Ludacris! Honestly, we thought he just went into hibernation and woke up every time there was a new Fast and the Furious movie he needed to film.

But seriously, what year is this?? Add the Barenaked Ladies doing the Canadian national anthem, and Fergie singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and you’ve got one extremely ’00s show. After the performances ended, Kevin got down the the real business of the show, introducing the players from Team Steph and Team LeBron. He lived up to his reputation as a professional trash talker by gently roasting ever player as they took the stage. It was a great way to start the night!

Seriously, his trash-talking game is so good that James Harden once said that he was the reason he dropped 51 points when the Rockets played the 76ers last season. That’s brutal. Kevin explained what it takes to be so effective at trash-talking in an interview with For The Win during NBA All-Star Weekend. “I think the best thing is to engage. You don’t want to be ignored, so you have to be good enough to get a response in whatever it is you’re saying.

“Once you get a response, that calls for good banter,” he said. “Good courtside trash talk is all based on banter. If I can get you to go back-and-forth with me, that’s entertaining to myself and who else is with me. That’s what makes an amazing courtside experience. I think I’ve been blessed enough to be able to do that at all different levels in this point and time in my life, which is a fun thing. “I know ‘em (NBA stars) all. They come out knowing I’m gonna be loud, which is a good thing. I’m never shy about it.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kevin Hart’s opening performance at the All-Star game? Let us know