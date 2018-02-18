NBA All-Star Game: Draymond Green Tries & Fails To Not Laugh During Fergie’s Anthem & Fans Freak

Draymond Green proved he was all of us when he was caught stifling a giggle during Fergie’s…unique…national anthem. Watch the funny moment and see fans’ reactions!

Fergie decided to take an artistic approach to her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game, and it didn’t go over so well. Doing her best Maya-Rudolph-as-Pamela-Bell-on-SNL impression, Fergie’s performance went all over the place. The vocals were pretty much in the key of Marilyn Monroe doing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President”, and there may have been some scatting in there. It wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and that was clear when the camera panned to Draymond Green. The All-Star player was trying his hardest to keep a straight face during the national anthem, but he just couldn’t do it! It’s okay buddy, a lot of us couldn’t, either.

All-Star game viewers were freaking out when they noticed Draymond basically doubled over with laugher at one point during the song. If it’s hard to understand, she’s singing, “Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave,” but it came out as, “ba-ya-ya-ya-nerrrer yeway” with a full 10 seconds holding onto that second/third/fourth(?) syllable she added to “wave.” It was a doozy. Fans immediately hopped on Twitter to talk about Draymond’s accidental giggles.

And they had some critiques of their own. Seriously, the takes were hot tonight. Someone even suggested that anyone who saw the performance should get their minds wiped a la Men in Black. Harsh! Another person went straight for the jugular and said the performance was so bad “it made Colin Kaepernick stand up.” Yikes! Others said that listening to it made them want to renounce their US citizenship and move to Canada. See more reactions to the national anthem heard around the world, below:

Draymond Green can't keep a straight face at Fergie's anthem 😂#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RjWCheo7vx — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) February 19, 2018

#DraymondGreen couldn't take Fergie's bizarre national anthem and started laughing right as the camera went on him — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) February 19, 2018

Draymond Green face during Fergie anthem tho… 😂😂😂😂 #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/3NgB9AaI1d — The Excelllence (@TheExcelllence) February 19, 2018

Hahaha! That anthem was…..interesting by #Fergie.

Our favorite part is when Draymond Green laughs at her. LOL https://t.co/KBbO61M9Gk pic.twitter.com/YLAYZPljoU — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) February 19, 2018

Draymond Green, explaining his reaction to Fergie #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/azjUYOFy0E — Old Player Tweets (@OldPlayerTweets) February 19, 2018

Draymond green laughin at fergie was fuckin hilarious — Lénä 🌸 (@oh_freckless) February 19, 2018

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ — Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018

Fergie almost made me claim Canada. — Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) February 19, 2018

