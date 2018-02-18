Watch
NBA All-Star Game: Draymond Green Tries & Fails To Not Laugh During Fergie’s Anthem & Fans Freak

Draymond Green proved he was all of us when he was caught stifling a giggle during Fergie’s…unique…national anthem. Watch the funny moment and see fans’ reactions!

Fergie decided to take an artistic approach to her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game, and it didn’t go over so well. Doing her best Maya-Rudolph-as-Pamela-Bell-on-SNL impression, Fergie’s performance went all over the place. The vocals were pretty much in the key of Marilyn Monroe doing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President”, and there may have been some scatting in there. It wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and that was clear when the camera panned to Draymond Green. The All-Star player was trying his hardest to keep a straight face during the national anthem, but he just couldn’t do it! It’s okay buddy, a lot of us couldn’t, either.

All-Star game viewers were freaking out when they noticed Draymond basically doubled over with laugher at one point during the song. If it’s hard to understand, she’s singing, “Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave,” but it came out as, “ba-ya-ya-ya-nerrrer yeway” with a full 10 seconds holding onto that second/third/fourth(?) syllable she added to “wave.” It was a doozy. Fans immediately hopped on Twitter to talk about Draymond’s accidental giggles.

And they had some critiques of their own. Seriously, the takes were hot tonight. Someone even suggested that anyone who saw the performance should get their minds wiped a la Men in Black. Harsh! Another person went straight for the jugular and said the performance was so bad “it made Colin Kaepernick stand up.” Yikes! Others said that listening to it made them want to renounce their US citizenship and move to Canada. See more reactions to the national anthem heard around the world, below:

