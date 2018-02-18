Barenaked Ladies Deliver A Sweet Rendition Of The Canadian Anthem At NBA All-Star Game

Talk about starting things off with a big bang! The Barenaked Ladies did their country proud, as they performed Canada’s national anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game had some Canadian pride on display, as the Barenaked Ladies — Ed Robertson, 47, Jim Creeggan, 48, Tyler Stewart, 50, and Kevin Hearn, 48 – performed their country’s national anthem ahead of the Feb. 18 event. While there weren’t any Canadian players hitting the court for the All-Star game, there were two Toronto Raptors were on hand – DeMar DeRozen, 28, and Kyle Lowry, 31 – so that’s good enough. The four men, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, delivered a sweet a capella rendition of “O Canada.”

2018 marks the Barenaked Ladies’ 30th anniversary, as the Ontario band formed in 1988. They found success in Canada during the early 1990s, before breaking through in the United States in 1988 with their hit, “One Week.” The song even got its own “Weird” Al Yankovic, parody in “Jerry Springer.” The band would find other success with their follow-up single, “It’s All Been Done,” and the first cut from their Maroon album, “Pinch Me.” However, most probably know their music thanks to The Big Bang Theory. BnL wrote and recorded the catchy opener to the popular sitcom.

The Barenaked Ladies are also huge basketball fans. The NBA expanded into Canada in 1995, with the creation of the Vancouver Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies would relocate to Memphis in 2001, leaving the Raptors as Canada’s only NBA team. The Raptors have remained dear to many Canadian basketball fans, including BnL’s Ed Robertson, who – along with BnL – sang the anthem at the first Raptors game.

Barenaked Ladies are singing “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star Game and it’s both amazing and amazingly Canadian. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 19, 2018

Tune in to see the Canadian anthem 🇨🇦#nbaallstar2018 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FoYGqqfZEW — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) February 19, 2018

“It was really cool,” he told For The Win. “We sing the anthem at sporting events every chance we get and we’ve done everything from Minnesota Vikings football games to so many Major League Baseball games to hockey games all over North America. We’re sports fans and it’s a really cool thing to get to sing the anthem. We’ve sung both anthems in some places.”

“I grew up a hockey fan and then I had kids and my 15-year-old is a basketball freak,” he said. “He plays on a rec team, he plays on a school team and he coaches a younger boys team … We’ve become big fans, we were just in LA for New Years’ – my daughter lives in LA now and while we were there we got to see the Clippers play Golden State and it was an amazing game. And I get out to see the Raptors whenever I can. It’s probably the most exciting live professional sport.”

