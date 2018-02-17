Korryn Gaines: 5 Things About MD Mom, 23, Whose Family Won $38 Million After Police Shot Her

The family of Korryn Gaines, a Maryland mom who was fatally shot by police in 2016, was awarded more than $37 million by a jury on Feb. 16. Here’s what you should know.



The family of Korryn Gaines was awarded more than $37 million in damages after the 23-year-old woman was fatally shot by a police officer in 2016. A Baltimore County jury decided on Feb. 16 that the policeman who fatally shot the mother from Randallstown, MD violated her and her son’s civil rights under state and federal statutes. Here’s what you need to know about Korryn:

1. She was shot to death after a six-hour standoff with police. On the morning of Aug. 1, 2016, officers went to Korryn’s apartment to serve her with an arrest warrant on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and multiple traffic violations. When she didn’t open the door after repeated knocking, the cops obtained a key from her landlord and attempted to enter the premises. After gaining entry, they found her holding her son Kodi and a shotgun, and an hours-long standoff ensued. The standoff reportedly came to an end when she said,“If you don’t leave, I’m going to kill you,” according to The Independent at the time. Cpl. Royce Ruby then began shooting, and Korryn was killed at the scene.

2. Her son Kodi was injured in the shooting. When Officer Ruby opened fire on Korryn, her kid ended up getting hurt as well and was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The mother of the young boy published videos on Facebook and Instagram throughout the police standoff and in one of the captions, she wrote, “My son is not a hostage.”

3. The family members are not being compensated equally. Kodi was awarded $32 million in damages. Korryn’s daughter Karsyn Courtney will receive $4.5 million, while Korryn’s parents will each be given $300,000. An additional $300,000 was allocated to the deceased woman’s estate.

4. Her family considers the verdict as a victory for the larger community. “This win is for all of my sisters in the movement who have lost their children to police violence,” Korryn’s mother, Rhanda Dormeus, told The Baltimore Sun outside the courthouse after the jury announced the verdict. “Some of them have never received justice, either criminally or civil. I just want to tell them that this win is for them.”

5. Baltimore County is “disappointed” with the verdict. Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued a statement regarding the decision. “A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation. The County is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal,” the statement said.

