Tiny Struggling With ‘Unresolved Jealousy’ Over Bernice Burgos: Will She Ever fully Forgive T.I?

Tiny is still reeling from the drama involving her near run-in with T.I.’s ex side-chick Bernice Burgos at NYFW! A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HL if Tiny has forgiven T.I. or not!

Tiny, 42, may have narrowly avoided a run-in with Bernice Burgos, 37, at NYFW, but that doesn’t mean she’s emotionally at piece regarding T.I.‘s former side-chick. A source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Tiny is treating the altercation that almost went down. “Tiny knows that she has to move on from the Bernice drama and finally put it behind her once and for all,” our source said. “She’s committed to making it work with Tip so she’s aware that she can’t keep holding Bernice over his head.”

When it comes down to it, Tiny is still jealous of Bernice and having a tough time forgiving T.I. “Tip has chosen Tiny, and made it clear that he doesn’t want to be with Bernice, so she knows rationally that she’s no threat to her anymore, but emotionally, she still has a lot of unresolved feelings and jealousy to deal with,” our source added. “Tiny has definitely been struggling to completely forgive Tip, but she’s aware that she has to if they have any real chance of making their marriage work.”

We reported earlier how T.I. tried to make Tiny forget all about the drama surrounding Bernice with diamonds for Valentine’s Day. A source said, “Tip had to scramble to get out of the dog house. He came through, though. He got her diamond earrings and a matching bracelet; he easily spent 100k.” Click here to see pics of T.I. checking out Tiny!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny should still be jealous of Bernice or should bygones be bygones? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!