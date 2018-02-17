Omarosa Claims Someone In White House Is ‘Sleeping Around’ & Denies She Slept With Trump

YIKES! After denying that she slept with Donald Trump on ‘CBB,’ Omarosa claimed there’s someone else who’s been getting it on in the White House.

Omarosa Manigault, 44, keeps dishing on what it’s really like in the White House during Donald Trump‘s presidency, and it’s not pretty! On the Feb. 16 episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi Glanville, 45, asked the former political aide about what her relationship with the current President was like during her tenure. “Did you ever sleep with him?” she asked. “Hell no! Of course not. Brandi, that’s horrible,” Omarosa responded after a moment’s pause. “I’m not… There’s somebody in the White House that’s sleeping around with everybody, but she is not me… I’ve never had to do that,” she continued. Wait… seriously?!

But the discussion didn’t end there. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted that she’s heard some Celebrity Apprentice contestants had relationships with Trump when he hosted the show. Omarosa asked her to name any of these alleged contestants, but Brandi refused. “But you never heard my name did you?” Omarosa asked. “No. He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering,” the mother of two responded. Omarosa then added dryly that Trump’s favoritism may have been due to something else. “God no, I’m just ratings gold.”

On the Feb. 12 episode of the show, the former White House aide warned the other houseguests that they shouldn’t be quick to want to impeach Trump due to how “scary” Mike Pence, 58, would be in the position. “As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. So everybody’s that wishing for impeachment might wanna reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president,” she said. ““I’m Christian. I love Jesus but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things and I’m like ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.” We wonder what political commentary she’ll share next on the show!

