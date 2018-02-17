Melania Trump ‘Furious’ With Donald Over New Cheating Allegations With A Playmate

The news that Donald Trump had another alleged affair with former playmate Karen McDougal is putting ‘strain’ on Melania. We’ve learned the First Lady is ‘furious!’

A bombshell expose dropped on Feb. 16 that detailed the story of former Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, who claims to have had a consensual affair with Donald Trump after meeting him in June 2006. Combined with the allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels that came out earlier this year, Melania Trump, 47, has just about had enough. “Melania is putting on a brave face and showing a united front in public, but there is no doubt she’s furious over yet more cheating allegations surfacing,” a GOP insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Melania is a realist, and it’s doubtful she ever really believed Donald would remain completely faithful to her forever, but it’s one thing dealing with reports of cheating when you are married to a reality star, and a whole other matter when your husband is the President of the United States.”

“Newspapers all around the globe are running with the allegations, in addition to every single major news channel—it’s totally humiliating when the whole world is speculating on whether your husband has been cheating on you or not,” the source continued. “The strain that it’s taking on Melania is clear to see, on the occasions she is by Donald’s side—which seem to be fewer and fewer by the week—she appears to be forcing herself to play the part of loving spouse, all while her body language screams otherwise.”

The First Lady definitely seems to have been making her feelings known through subtle actions over the past few weeks. After the allegations that Trump paid off Stormy to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair that supposedly took place a few months after Barron Trump, 11, was born, Melania did everything from refusing to stand when her husband discussed family values in his State of the Union address to canceling a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland with him so she could fly alone to Florida instead.

After the expose about Karen was published in The New Yorker, the President’s wife was filmed yanking her hand away from Trump’s when he tried to hold it. Even White House reporter Kate Bennett has picked up on the actions of Melania, whom she covers regularly. “I have learned not to believe in Melania Trump coincidences. Generally speaking, her movements and decisions are thoughtful and done with intent,” she wrote on Twitter. Only time will tell what the First Lady does next to express her discontent.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania being angry with Trump? Can you blame her?