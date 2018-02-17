Kanye West Mysteriously Deletes Instagram Account After Valentine’s Day Tribute To Kim K

After wishing his wife Kim Kardashian a Happy Valentine’s Day, Kanye West once again shut down his Instagram account! What’s got the rapper averse to the app!?

After treating fans to an interesting Valentine’s Day, Kanye West, 40, decided to once again deactivate his Instagram! This guy just loves toying with us! As fans know, the 40-year-old rapper began with a simple hand-written note either to or from his wife Kim Kardashian, 36. Then, over the next few hours, the rapper shared literally dozens of photos of Hollywood couples through the years including Madonna and Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria and David Beckham and tons more. Of course, the final couple was them! Now, he’s once again shut it down, leaving fans mystified!

However, prior to pulling the plug, we got some details on Kanye’s stunt. “Kanye reactivating his account was all about making Kim smile,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been pushing him to get back on social and he’s resisted. He knows she wants him to do it so he decided to surprise her with it for Valentine’s Day. He wanted to do something really unexpected. It’s obviously not his only card or gift, he always spoils her. But this was just a little side thing to make her happy.”

Our insider went on to explain that getting back on Instagram was his way of going outside his comfort zone for Kimmie. “Rejoining social media is one of the things he doesn’t want to do but he’s done it anyway for Kim, she thinks it’s super romantic and just so cute. He really made her day with this.” Awww! Now, we have to once again wait for ‘Ye to decide to share!

