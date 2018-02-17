Exclusive
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Consider Themselves ‘Soulmates’: They’ll Be ‘Together Through It All’

Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez consider themselves ‘soulmates’ with rekindled love.

The heart wants what it wants and for Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, its to be by each other’s side forever. Despite their stormy past tries at love, they know this time around things are different. They’ve both grown and changed so much and are finally in the place they were always meant to be. “Justin and Selena continue to talk that they are each others soulmates and they really can’t be with anyone else,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They share so much history, they share religion and they share an understanding that this time together will be forever. Regardless of outside distractions and obstacles, they will be together through it all. That is at least what they are telling each other and they really believe it,” our insider adds. Selena had life-saving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017, right around the same time Justin cancelled his the rest of his world tour and decided to devote himself to his faith. With his wild bad boy days in the past and her new lease on health, the stars were aligned for them to reconnect, which they did in Oct. of 2017.

The pair spent their first Valentine’s Day together as a reunited couple on Feb. 14. They attended a church service before heading out to a super romantic dinner at the Montage Hotel. Paparazzi filmed the couple kissing, cuddling and putting on a PDA show for everyone else in the room. The day before Selena was in the Big Apple for NYFW, rocking the front row of the Coach show and showing off her adorable new bangs. But she made sure to make it home to LA in time for the most love-filled day of the year and Justin sure did make it count.

HollywoodLifers, how did you spend your Valentine’s Day?