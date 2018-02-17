Justin Bieber Wants To Propose To Selena ‘Right Now’ — Is Her Mom’s Opinion Stopping Him?

OMG! We’re hearing Justin Bieber is more than ready to get down on one knee! Here’s why he hasn’t yet!

Who doesn’t wanna see Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, get hitched?! It would be the ultimate happy ending for a couple that has convinced us true love is real! Well, thanks to our insiders, we’re hearing that at least one of them is already ready to make it happen! “Justin would get on one knee and propose to Selena right now if it was down to just him and how he feels, but it’s not, so he’s waiting until it’s the right time,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One of the biggest lessons Justin has learned from his and Selena’s failed past relationships is to not be so selfish, and to try and put Selena first, ahead of his own goals and desires.” Clearly the pop star is reassessing his priorities! Head here to take a look back at Sel and Justin’s cutest moments together!

The insider went on to add that his girlfriend wants to slow down in order to not repeat old mistakes. She also wants Justin to win over his mother Mandy Teefey, which is going to take time. “Selena has made it clear to Justin that she doesn’t want to rush things, and she doesn’t want them to be living out of each other’s pocket—she wants them to take things slowly and enjoy their personal space. Equally important though, is Selena’s relationship with her mom—Justin knows how much Selena loves Mandy, and it’s one thing for her to date Justin against her mom’s wishes, but getting engaged to him would be a whole different matter. So, Justin knows he has to be patient, and bide his time, until Mandy eventually comes around to accepting him back into her daughter’s life once again.”

