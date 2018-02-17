Did Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Even Get Married? Evidence Suggests They Didn’t

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split after 2 years of marriage, so now they’re headed for divorce court… right? Maybe not — a report speculates the couple never signed a marriage license!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, separated after two and a half years of marriage, but they might not have to worry about filing for a divorce. According to TMZ, there is no record of a marriage license between the couple in L.A. County, which means they may never have actually been legally wed. The outlet was also told that the pair didn’t get a confidential marriage license in L.A. County either. What?!

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Jen and Justin’s reps for comment.

While there is clear evidence that the two of them had a wedding ceremony at their Bel-Air mansion in 2015, a marriage isn’t actually binding unless they both sign a license. It’s still possible that they could have gotten one from any of the other 57 counties in California, but sources who’ve been in contact with the Friends actress for years told TMZ that there’s been speculation for a while that Jen and Justin might not have been legally married. The website also checked with various divorce lawyers and came to the conclusion that no one has been contacted by either of them. Of course, it is still possible that they could have been married, but this evidence is enough to give us pause.

The breakup may have been contributed by their conflicting coastal preferences. “Jennifer and Justin have pretty much been living apart for the past year,” a source previously told us, explaining that the Horrible Bosses star preferred to live in Los Angeles, but “the pull of New York was too strong for Justin.” We wish them both all the best moving forward!

