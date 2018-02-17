Bella Hadid Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

We just can’t get enough of Bella Hadid’s gorgeous pics! Check out the sexiest photos of our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Bella Hadid, 21, knows how to bring the heat to her Instagram! Only 21 years old, Bella has already risen through the ranks to become one of the hottest models in the business and her social media accounts show it. Whether it’s posting behind-the-scenes content at a photo shoot or before walking down the runway, Bella knows how to give fans an exclusive look into her exciting life. With NYFW in full swing, her Instagram posts lately have been downright sizzling, while her Instagram stories have been equally fun to watch. Check out the pics of Bella that prove she deserves our title of Instagram Queen of the Week above!

Speaking of her Instagram account, we reported earlier how New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, 25, left Bella a very flirtatious Valentine’s Day message. After Bella posted a pic of herself in a bra with the holiday-themed caption “Happy VDay to myself too I guess,” OBJ wrote in her comments “Valentines alone…the best way” along with a very suggestive winking emoji. Based on her Instagram this week, we can’t blame OBJ for being a fan of hers.

Before that, Bella slayed the runway for the Ralph Lauren show during NYFW. The 21-year-old model looked super flirty, wearing a feathery, fringed denim dress in a show that was all about the beach. According to Ralph Lauren himself, the designer “wanted to share the mood, the light, the blue and white freshness of my retreat in Jamaica.” Click here to see pics of Gigi Hadid & Bella at New York Fashion Week shows!

HollywoodLifers, which Instagram pic of Bella is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!