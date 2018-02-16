Zendaya Was Accused Of Shading Blake Lively & Emily Blunt & She Just Clapped Back HARD

People thought Zendaya was being salty toward Blake Lively & Emily Blunt at a NYFW show & she’s NOT having it. See the video in question & Zendaya’s response!

Zendaya has a fierce side-eye, but she’s adamant that she only directed her gaze at the runway at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 show — not the famous women sitting beside her. After a video of the 21-year-old seemingly throwing some shade at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt went viral, Zendaya responded to the clip on Twitter. “I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY,” she replied to someone who asked her what Blake and Emily did to anger her. She also called people accusing her of being salty “messy.” When a fan shared a photo from the New York Fashion Week event that showed the Greatest Showman star giving the other two women a toothy smile, she asked about the whereabouts of that video. So there was really no shade thrown! (But in all honesty, the video is still fantastic.)

Even though the Disney Channel alum wasn’t intending to be rude, this isn’t the first time a young seat-mate has came across as uninterested in Blake. When the former Gossip Girl star was placed next to Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala on May 1, 2017, fans quickly picked up on how the Keeping Up With The Kardashians completely ignored Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Photos from the event showed the 20-year-old staring at her phone and looking away from the couple as they excitedly talked to other attendees like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. While the awkward exchange garnered a ton of attention, the lip-kit mogul didn’t explain herself like Zendaya did this time around. Check out the video and Zendaya’s Twitter response to the footage from the fashion show below!

Happy black history month! pic.twitter.com/vhByXkuI3P — mark del figgalo (@beyonye) February 14, 2018

Y'all messy that's all lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 16, 2018

