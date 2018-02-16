Zac Efron Is The Spitting Image Of Serial Killer Ted Bundy & It’s Making Us Uncomfortable

Well, this is weird. Zac Efron looks super hot in his new movie, but the problem is he’s playing murderer, rapist and necrophile Ted Bundy.

Zac Efron, 30, is playing one of the most notorious serial killers in American history in his new movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The catch? Zac looks incredibly good doing it, which is weird because the serial killer he’s playing — Ted Bundy — is definitely not someone that we should be attracted to. Not only was Ted a kidnapper, rapist and murderer but he was also a necrophile, which means he liked to perform sexual acts on his victim’s bodies after they were dead. Zac is taking on this heavy role for the big screen which is really, really exciting, except for the fact he looks eerily similar to Ted. Oh, and of course that part where he’s Zac Efron and looks super hot doing just about anything.

Zac and his co-stars, which include Lily Collins and Angela Sarafyan, have been posting pictures from the set like crazy. Their director, Joe Berlinger, has also been posting some behind-the-scenes shots which have fans very excited for the film. By the looks of it, the film is going to focus on Ted’s relationship with Liz Kendall, who is being portrayed by Lily. Angela is playing Liz’s good friend, Mandy, while Kaya Scodelario, will play Ted’s wife, Carol Anne. There are a bunch of other big names involved with the film, including Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons. Needless to say, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile has some very serious potential to be an incredible film and we can’t wait to see it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Zac looks like Ted while filming this new movie? Are YOU looking forward to seeing Zac in such a dark role? Comment below, let us know.