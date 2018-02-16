Lindsey Jacobellis: 5 Things To Know About U.S. Snowboarder Who JUST Missed Out On Medaling

Lindsey Jacobellis had a disappointing end to her 2018 Olympics run. Here’s everything you need to know about the U.S. athlete.

The Ladies’ Snowboard Cross event at the 2018 Winter Olympics didn’t end as planned for Lindsey Jacobellis. Sadly, she failed to medal in the event, finishing just .03 seconds behind bronze medalist Eva Samkova. The gold went to Michela Moioli, of Italy, while Julia Pereira De Sous Mabileau, of France, took home silver. “I mean, I could be upset about it, but where is that going to get me?” Lindsey said after the race. “Anything can happen in boardercross. And I didn’t get injured today. The fact I’m still walking out of here is great.” Here’s more to know about Lindsey after her disappointing finish in PyeongChang.

1. She’s no stranger to the Olympics. The 2018 Games were actually the FOURTH time Lindsey competed at the Olympics. She made her debut at just 20 years old in 2006, where she took home the silver medal. Lindsey was actually in front for most of the race, but fell on the second to last jump. She returned in 2010, but was eliminated early and failed to move onto the medal round after a rough semifinal race. She came in 5th in the standings. In Sochi in 2014, Lindsey crashed in the semi final round once again, and finished in 7th place.

2. She’s a pro when it comes to the X Games. Despite her disappointing showings at the Olympics, Lindsey has excelled in the X Games. She won gold for snowboard cross in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016, while taking home silver in 2007. She also has five gold medals for snowboard cross at the World Championships. Not too shabby!

3. She’s been on reality TV! In 2017, Lindsey appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros. She played to raise money for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on the show, and made it to the finals. She and her partner, Kamerion Wimbley, finished in second place, behind Challenge veterans Darrell Taylor and Cara Maria Sorbello.

4. She started snowboarding because of her brother. Lindsey competed in her first snowboarding race when she was just 11 years old. She grew up in Stratton, Vermont, so obviously she was surrounded by the ski and snowboard culture. “My brother got the whole family interest in snowboarding,” she revealed on Reddit. “We all started off as skiers and it was just something that my brother wanted to try out and when you are a younger sibling you tend to follow suit.”

5. She has other fun hobbies, too! Lindsey loves surfing, in addition to snowboarding, and is passionate about animals and fashion.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked that Lindsey lost?