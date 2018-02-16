2PM: 5 Things To Know About The K-Pop Group Performing At The Olympics

2PM will reportedly be performing at the 2018 Winter Olympics! Here’s everything you need to know about the uber-popular K-pop group.

2PM will be putting on a headline performance after the medal ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Feb. 19, as MBC News reports, and we can’t wait! Here are five things to know about the South Korean boy band.

1. 2PM was formed by JYP Entertainment and made their debut in 2008. At the time, the group consisted of Jay Park, Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. (Jay Park, who was the leader, left the band in 2010 following a Myspace controversy.) 2PM’s lead single “10 Out of 10” dropped in September 2008, and they released their first mini album Hottest Time of the Day the next month.

2. 2PM has released a whopping eleven studio albums, three compilation albums and one EP. Some of their most popular songs are “Hands Up,” “My House” and “Go Crazy.” Their most recent record, Gentlemen’s Game, was released in September 2016. You can check out the video for “Hands Up” above!

3. The group has been on hiatus since the release of Gentlemen’s Game. Finally, it was announced on Jan. 31, 2018 that 5 out of 6 members have renewed their contracts with JYP (Taecyeon is serving in the military.) Fans are now eagerly awaiting their next album!

4. 2PM has had plenty going on outside of music. They’ve hosted MBC’s Idol Show and starred in a reality series called Wild Bunny. Some members hosted a weekly music show on SBS, too. On top of their television duties, the group has modeled for clothing companies like EXR and endorsed Coca-Cola, the Body Shop, Samsung and more.

5. They’ve received too many awards to count! 2PM has won at the Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, MTV Asia Awards, Nickelodeon Korea Kids’ Choice Awards, Billboard JAPAN Music Awards, and tons more.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped to see 2PM perform at the Olympics?