Barenaked Ladies: 5 Facts On The Iconic Canadian Band Performing At The NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is just days away, so to help you prepare, we have everything you need to know about the band who will be singing the Canadian National Anthem!

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will certainly be an event to remember. Not only will fans be able to watch the best basketball players in the country compete at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Feb. 18, but they will also get to hear a variety of talented musicians. Among those performers are Pharrell Williams, Fergie and Barenaked Ladies. Barenaked Ladies, who originated in Scarborough, Ontario, will sing the Canadian national anthem, and we can’t wait to tune in. The band is made up of Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, Ed Robertson, and Tyler Stewart. Although they are most famous for their rock sound, their music can also be classified as indie, jangle pop, and folk rock. They’ve even dabbled into rap and hip-hop. Interested in learning more? We’ve got you covered!

The band began as a duo. In 1988, Ed Robertson and Steven Page founded the group. The came up with the name Barenaked Ladies after attending a Bob Dylan concert, which inspired them to create their own music. Their first show took place on October 1, 1988 for Second Harvest food bank. Since the show went so well, they were invited to open a show for fellow Canadian band, The Razorbacks. This led to more performances, and the release of their first tape, Buck Naked in 1989. They eventually invited Jim, Kevin, and Tyler to become members. Barenaked Ladies signed to Sire Records in 1992. Their first album, Gordon, was released in 1992, and it was so successful it became certified platinum. They immediately became a Canadian sensation. Their second album, Maybe You Should Drive, debuted in 1994. Following it’s release, the band embarked on a US tour and even made an appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. Their album Stunt brought them mainstream success. Their single, “One Week” spent one week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album itself reached number 3. So cool, right? Steven Page left the band in 2009. After almost 20 years together, the band released a statement that Steven’s decision to leave was a mutual agreement. Steven went on to pursue solo projects that included both music and acting. They’ve won several awards. Barenaked ladies won their first Juno Awards in 1993 and went on to win seven others throughout the years. They also won two Billboard Music Awards. One for Best Clip and the other for Maximum Vision both for their single “One Week.” In this year, Barenaked ladies will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, according to CBC News.

Take a look at our gallery above to see photos of Barenaked Ladies!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Barenaked Ladies sing the Canadian National Anthem? Let us know below!