Chinese New Year 2018: When Is It, What Animal Is Assigned This Year & More To Know

Xīnnián kuàilè! It’s time for the Lunar New Year – also known as Chinese New Year – so find out when it starts, which Zodiac animal is being honored and all the details!

The Chinese New Year Beings on Friday, Feb. 16. The start of the Lunar New Year begins on the 16th and lasts until Feb. 18. Officially, the holiday is celebrated over the course of three days, according to Time, but unofficially, the party goes on for two weeks. Amazing. Because it’s a lunar new year, the date of the celebration changes each year in relation to the orbit of the moon, but it usually happens in late January or early February. Consider it the official start to spring.

It’s the year of the dog! Bye, Roosters! The previous Lunar Year belonged to the feathered friend of the farm but their time is over. 2018 is a Year of the Dog, the first since 2006. Each year is assigned a animal of the Chinese zodiac – Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig – so the last time it was the Year of the Dog was 2006.

“Dogs are known to be swift and passionate believers in their own personal philosophy,” Laura Lau, a Chinese astrologer, told Refinery 29. “The Dog does his best to protect high-integrity people and support their cause.” People born in the year of the dog are associated with “loyalty, honesty, intelligence, and a strong sense of right and wrong.” Famous “dogs” include Justin Bieber, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Mother Theresa and Winston Churchill. So, the characteristics of “honesty, intelligence and a strong sense of right and wrong” are associated with Trump? Really? Really?

2018 is associated with the element of earth, according to China Highlights. Lucky numbers are 3, 4, 9 and numbers containing them (like 39, 49, 93.) Red, green and purple are lucky colors and lucky days are the 7th and 28th of every Chinese lunar month.

How do you say “Happy New Year” In Chinese? Without going into China’s deep linguistic history and all the different dialects spoken by 1.34 billion people, here are some greetings in Mandarin and Cantonese, according to China Highlights:

“New Year happiness!” –

In Mandarin: /sshin-nyen kwhy-ler/

In Cantonese: /sen-nin feye-lor/

“New Year Goodness!”

In Mandarin: /sshin-nyen haoww/

In Cantonese: /sen-nin haow/

“Happiness and prosperity!”

In Mandarin: /gong-sshee faa-tseye/

In Cantonese: Kunghei fatchoy /gong-hey faa-chwhy/

However, unless you’re studying Mandarin, it’s probably just common sense to say “Happy New Year.”

Other countries are celebrating Chinese New Year. Surprising, isn’t it? The Lunar New Year is celebrated in Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, North Korea, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. South Korea’s Lunar New Year, called “Seollal,” will see citizens don traditional garb and play a traditional board game called Yunnori. With the Olympics going on right now in Pyeongchang, will someone win a gold medal with this game?

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating the Lunar New Year?