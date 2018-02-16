Daytona 500: When Is The 2018 Race, What’s The Lineup & More Vital Details To Know

Racers, get ready to start your engines! The 2018 NASCAR season kicks off with the Daytona 500, so find out when they’ll wave the green flag, who’s got the pole and more!

The 2018 Daytona 500 is on Feb. 18. The 50th running of the “Great American Race” will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 from beautiful Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The best and brightest stars of NASCAR will take their shot at history by winning what is arguably the biggest race of the year (which happens to kick off the 2018 race season.) 40 drivers will go 200 laps, but only one will walk away the winner. Fans better tune in at 2:30 PM ET on FOX (with the green flag set for 3:05 PM ET) to catch every second of the action.

Alex Bowman captured the pole position. Even though he retired at the end of the 2017 season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be at the Daytona 500 as the race’s Grand Marshal. He’ll give the command – “Drivers, start your engines” – and he’ll watch as his former ride leads the pack into action. Alex Bowman, 24, the driver of Dale’s #88 car, captured the pole, and he’ll start at the front, with Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Darrell Wallace Jr., Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Clint Bowyer finishing out the top 10, according to NASCAR.

Who’s the favorite to win? Brad Keselowski is the 7/1 favorite to win, according VegasInsider.com (per CBS Sports.) Chase’s odds are 8/1 with Denny Hamiln at 9/1. Considering that Daytona is one of the tracks known for “The Big One” – aka, the giant crash that takes out half the field – anyone can win Daytona.

Anything else to know? Even though Dale Jr. hung up his racing helmet, there will be an Earnhardt in this race. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 28, Dale Jr.’s nephew, will enter the race, driving the No. 00 Chevy for StarCom Racing. This is the 40th consecutive year that a member of the Earnhardt family has raced in the Daytona 500. This also is the last time that Danica Patrick will compete in this event. She’s retiring in 2018, after competing in two races: the 2018 Indy 500, taking place in May, and the Daytona 500.

Charlize Theron will be on hand to wave the green flag. Peyton Manning will serve as the honorary pace car driver, leading the field to the start of the race. Rascal Flatts will perform a pre-race concert, while Navy Band Southeast will perform the National Anthem, per Fox News.

Here’s the full lineup for race day:

01. Alex Bowman

02. Denny Hamlin

03. Ryan Blaney

04. Chase Elliott

05. Joey Logano

06. Kevin Harvick

07. Darrell Wallace Jr.

08. Erik Jones

09. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. Clint Bowyer

11. Kurt Busch

12. Kyle Busch

13. Ryan Newman

14. Austin Dillon

15. David Ragan

16. Paul Menard

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Trevor Bayne

19. Jamie McMurray

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. Chris Buescher

22. Michael McDowell

23. Ty Dillon

24. Martin Truex Jr.

25. Brendan Gaughan

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Jeffrey Earnhardt

28. Danica Patrick

29. Justin Marks

30. DJ Kennington

31. Brad Keselowski

32. Corey LaJoie

33. William Byron

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Jimmie Johnson

36. Matt DiBenedetto

37. Aric Almirola

38. Kyle Larson

39. David Gilliland

40. Mark Thompson

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the 2018 Daytona 500?