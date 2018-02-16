Tyga Tells Kylie Jenner He’s ‘Been Waiting Right Here’ For Her To Return To Him On New Track ‘U Cry’

Tyga’s new album ‘Kyoto’ just dropped, and in one song, there’s a message for Kylie Jenner! LISTEN to him lament about their on-and-off relationship habits.

Tyga, 28, wasn’t about to let Kylie Jenner, 20, have the last word! The rapper references his ex-girlfriend on the heartbreaking track “U Cry” from his new record KYOTO, and you have to listen ASAP. Stream it below!

“Yeah we always go back, back, forth and forth,” Tyga sings on the track. Yes, it’s a nod to Aaliyah’s classic 1994 song “Back & Forth,” but it could also be a reference to the on-again, off-again pattern that he and Kylie Jenner are so fond of. “Every time you go out/Yeah, it gets you nowhere,” Tyga continues, “I been waitin’ right here.” Sounds like someone is hoping things could turn around one day!

Well, we should have seen that coming. Tyga admitted in a Feb. 14 interview with Complex that splitting from Kylie felt beyond painful. and he gave fans a heads-up that KYOTO is all about their break up! “I wouldn’t have made this album [without going through that],” he said. “I needed God to test me. I needed him to put me through fire and make me feel what it’s like.” Nothing could have prepared us for this, though.

Perhaps now that he’s poured his heart out, Tyga can finally move on from Kylie. After all, she certainly has — the Kylie Cosmetics mogul welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 with Travis Scott, 25, and it’s safe to say that the Tyga days are way behind her.

