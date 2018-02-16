Travis Scott Feels ‘Protective’ Of Daughter Stormi, Which Makes Kylie Jennner ‘Love’ Him Even More

Travis Scott is loving every minute of being a new dad. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kylie Jenner is so happy with how protective he feels about their daughter Stormi.

There’s nothing like fatherhood to bring out so many new qualities in a guy. For Travis Scott, 25, the Feb. 1 birth of his daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner, 20, has made him a changed man. “Travis has been having a whirlwind of different emotions since the second he saw Stormi being born. His biggest emotional connection with Stormi is his best quality as a new dad — He’s incredibly protective over Stormi and his heart melts whenever he see’s her,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Late at night while Stormi is sleeping, Travis will sneak into her nursery and just watch her sleep, and while doing so he’ll write lyrics about her in his phone. Kylie hates it when Travis goes into her room because she’s afraid he’ll wake her, but she absolutely is enamored by his resolve and sense of family. She loves Travis so much and is super happy that Stormi’s birth has flipped a switch within Travis that makes him not only an incredible dad, but all around partner,” our insider adds. See more Kylie pregnancy and baby pics, here.

The couple is so protective over their little one that they’re even wearing protective medical mask around the infant to make sure she’s not exposed to germs since she’s only a few weeks old. They had a blast showing them off on Snapchat on Feb. 15 while goofing around. Travis has proved to be a constant presence for Kylie ever since their daughter came into the world and now he’s even using his new fatherhood for musical inspiration! Stormi’s nursery is already covered with butterflies which is probably a nod to his 2015 hit “Butterfly Effect.” Now we can’t wait to hear what new rhymes he’ll devote to his little one.

