T.I. & Tiny: She Started Planning Romantic Night In Luxury Hotel After Near Run-In With Bernice

Tiny is doing her best to forget about almost running into Bernice Burgos at NYFW. She even booked a hotel room for a hot night with T.I.!

Tiny had fans on the edge of their seats when she was spotted at the same Phillip Plein fashion show as T.I.’s alleged former side chick Bernice Burgos on Feb. 12. And because the moment was so awkward, Tiny has a few tricks up her sleeve to make sure her hubby doesn’t go creeping back. “As grateful as Tiny is to have Tip’s attention back on their kids, she doesn’t want the relationship to be all about that. She’s planning an adults only night as a surprise soon. She’s booked the presidential suite at their favorite five star hotel in Atlanta. She’s going to wear a pink wig and this killer corset that makes her waist 24 inches. Tiny booked this night the day after the Phillip Plein show and it was all because of Bernice Burgos,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com. Good thinking, Tiny.

“Bernice was on Tiny’s mind, she was well aware that she came this close to seeing her in person. Instead of staying upset, Tiny used it as motivation to step up her game. She already had the corset. She got it in LA at Agent Provocateur, and now she’s got a night to wear it all planned out,” our source continued. We can certainly understand why Tiny wants to do something special. Ever since Tiny and T.I. got back together, their relationship has been a fairytale, so we know she doesn’t want that to change! And when it comes to how T.I. feels, he’s on the same page. Following the Phillip Plein show, T.I. showered Tiny with presents to distract her from Bernice.

As we previously reported, Tip made this Valentine’s Day extra special. “He got her diamond earrings and a matching bracelet; he easily spent 100k,” an insider source shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. It’s good to know the couple are determined to keep their love alive, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

