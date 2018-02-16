Happy Birthday The Weeknd: See His Hottest PDA Pics With Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid

It’s The Weeknd’s birthday! The sensational R&B singer turned 28, today, Feb. 16, so let’s take a look at some of his hottest PDA pics with his exes to celebrate!

Happy Birthday, The Weeknd! Since the singer has been involved in some spicy love drama over the past year with both singer Selena Gomez, 25, and model Bella Hadid, 21, we thought it would only be appropriate to look at his hottest PDA pics with these two, on his day of birth! In case you forgot, The Weeknd had quite a long relationship with Bella — they dated for over a year and a half before breaking up! And even though The Weeknd’s relationship with Selena was short-lived, the two managed to take a ton of cute PDA pics together — let’s take a look!

Let’s start with Bella: the two shared a lot of special moments together while dating. Personally, one of our favorite moments was when The Weeknd performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Bella was walking in, and seemed to only have eyes for her the whole time — she even gloated about it on Instagram after the show! And at the 2016 MET Gala, you can bet the two were packing on some hot PDA! Photographers spotted the two sharing a kiss on the cheek while Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 22, watched! The two shared lots of hand holding while walking around with each other, too, which is always a sure fire way to say “this is mine”!

Thought Selena Gomez and The Weeknd only dated for 10 months, they sure packed a lot of PDA into a short time period! The pair took some cute pics, showing them wrapped around each other at Coachella in early 2017. The two also made sure their relationship was known at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party during September 2017’s New York Fashion Week. They could barely keep their hands off each other on the red carpet! Selena also shared countless selfies of her and her beau kissing him on the cheek, sitting on his lap… you name it! Unfortunately, Selena couldn’t get her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, out of her head, and her and The Weeknd ended their relationship towards the end of 2017.

To see more pics of The Weeknd and his ex-girlfriends ,Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, click through the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, did you like The Weeknd better with Selena Gomez or Bella Hadid?