Awkward alert! Selena Gomez forgot the lyrics to some of her songs — the ones she did with Demi Lovato and ex-BF Zedd! Watch the cringeworthy moment here!

Selena Gomez, 25, took part in a fun (well, depending on who you ask) game while appearing on BBC Radio 1 on February 15. The premise was simple: host Nick Grimshaw played Selena a clip of one of her songs, and she had to complete the lyrics. Easy, right? That’s a big no! The host decided to play her pretty old songs, including one she barely remembered recording.

The first up was a collaboration with her then-boyfriend Zedd, called “I Want You To Know”. Remember that 2015 jam? She was supposed to continue the clip of the song played with, “tell me you’re covered tonight.” She said: “Honey…it’s something with honey. Oh, Mylanta. Okay, I’m gonna pass.”

Oof! This was actually a really hard one, but it makes things even more awkward knowing that she didn’t remember a collaboration she made with her ex. The next one was actually pretty hilarious. He played her “One and the Same”, the song she recorded with bestie Demi Lovato, 25, for the Disney Channel masterpiece Princess Protection Program.

She couldn’t help but laugh at the absurd deep cut, which they did all the way back in 2009. “You’re joking? Please tell me you played this one for Demi. Because I know for a fact that she’d have me on this one. We don’t know that song! That was a song that Demi and I did when we were doing a movie, and I was 15. That was 10 years ago! Um…’I know we’re one and the same?’ Oh gosh, I’m sorry.” One song Selena did remember? Her song from Barney and Friends!

Demi was actually on the same program in October 2017, but unfortunately, she didn’t get “One and the Same” as one of her challenges. She actually did pretty well! She remembered the lyrics to “This is Me” from Camp Rock, but couldn’t wrap her head around her 2011 Spanish-language song “Rascacielos”. Oh well!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Selena can’t remember the lyrics to some of her own songs? Or do you think it’s totally normal? Let us know!