Rob Kardashian ‘Flattered’ By Cardi B Checking Him Out On Instagram: Does He Want To Date?

Cardi B’s weight loss compliment to Rob Kardashian did not go unnoticed. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his reaction, and it’s adorable!

Losing weight is not easy, so it’s always comforting when people cheer you on. This is exactly what Cardi B, 25, did for Rob Kardashian, 30, by commenting “Yaaaasss Rob!!!!!!” on a picture of his weight loss journey on Feb. 15. We couldn’t get over how sweet the compliment was and as it turns out, Rob was just as touched. “Rob’s so flattered that Cardi paid him that kind of attention, it’s done so much for his mood and confidence. He’s been smiling non-stop, and now he’s even more motivated to get his body back,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! We’re so glad to hear the comment meant so much to Rob. If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know that Rob’s weight has made him take a step back from the spotlight. He didn’t even attend Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West because of it.

Nevertheless, it certainly helps that someone like Cardi noticed his efforts. After all, who wouldn’t want a confidence booster from one of the hottest ladies in the music industry. “He thinks Cardi is so hot, but he’s not the kind of guy that would ever go after another man’s woman. Rob is a huge believer in karma so he’s not going to be reaching out to Cardi or trying to date her. Of course she’s not a married woman, and you never know what can happen. If she were to end up single for other reasons, then Rob might pursue her. But, for now he’s just enjoying the compliment,” the source continued. We can totally understand why Rob doesn’t want to pursue Cardi since she’s engaged to Migos rapper Offset, 26.

Cardi and Offset got engaged in Oct. 2017, and despite Offset’s infidelity scandal, the couple appear to be doing just fine! In fact, a lot of fans have been speculating that Cardi might be pregnant, following a report by TMZ, which stated that a source informed them Cardi is three to four months along. Cardi has since denied the claims, but now that Rob has expressed interest in the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, we hope Offset stays on his best behavior.

