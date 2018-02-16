Go for three! The biggest names in music, movies and more came together for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Check out your faves – from Justin Bieber to Michael B. Jordan – as they his the court.

The NBA definitely put the “Star” in “All-Star.” The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, presented by Ruffles, saw a huge collection of celebs, with Justin Bieber, and Quavo, 26, being named as last minute additions to the already jammed-packed roster. Taking place on Feb. 16 from the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angles Convention Center, fans gathered to see match-ups that would normally exist within their wildest dreams. {TK any additional details}

Divided into two squads named after the home teams – “Team Lakers” and “Team Clippers” – the celebs represented the ballers from all throughout entertainment. The music world was represented by rapper/player/coach Common, Arcade Fire’s (and frequent All-Star Celebrity game player) Win Butler, former EXO member turned actor Kris Wu. The biggest stars from TV were there. Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Miles Brown were on the same team, going up against Sterling Brim and Nick Cannon. Dascha Polanco, Caleb McLaughlin, and even a Property Brother – Drew Scott – got into the game.

Jamie Foxx is a singer, actor and movie star. He’s also a basketball player, so does that make him a quad-threat instead of a triple threat? Though, he had to share the court with former NBA stars like Paul Pierce, Nate Robinson, Jason Williams, and Tracy McGrady. Those stars also had to play alongside WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, of the Chicago Sky, and Candace Parker, of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Bubba Watson, pro-golfer, was also invited to play, and some thought he was taking his involvement in this All-Star game (which was to raise money for charity, as it would raise a minimum of $20,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, by the way.) Bubba hinted he would no-show on the Genesis Open at Riviera, about an hour’s drive away from the area, so he could play the game, according to FTW. “I really don’t want to pull out of L.A., but I will pull out if I have to. I will no-show because I am definitely showing up at the [arena]. That I’m not worried about,” he said per Golf Digest. That’s commitment, at least.

