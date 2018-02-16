News
Hollywood Life

Mikaela Shiffrin Shocks With 4th Place Slalom Finish After Dominating To Win Gold 1 Day Before

mikaela shiffrin
EX/Shutterstock
Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA in action during the Women's Slalom first run at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 16 February 2018. Alpine Skiing - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Daegwallyeong-Myeon, Korea - 16 Feb 2018
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, skis during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Olympics Alpine Skiing, Pyeongchang, South Korea - 16 Feb 2018
Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after his performance in the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea Pyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Men, Gangneung, South Korea - 16 Feb 2018
Yun Sungbin of South Korea brakes in the finish area after his gold medal winning run during the men's skeleton final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Olympics Skeleton, Pyeongchang, South Korea - 16 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 59 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

It was a disappointing day for Mikaela Shiffrin on Feb. 16, as she missed out on medaling in slalom at the Olympics, despite the race being her best event.

Mikaela Shiffrin just could not pull out the win in the Ladies’ Slalom event at the 2018 Olympics on Feb. 16. The American skier was on a high after winning gold in the Ladies’ Giant Slalom on Feb. 15, but she was outraced by Gold medalist Frida Hansdotter, of Sweden, Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, who took home Silver, and Katharina Gallhuber, of Austria, who won the Bronze, in the slalom event. The results were quite surprising, as slalom has always been one of Mikaela’s best events, and she won the title at the Olympics in Sochi four years ago. She was also champion of five out of seven World Cup slalom events this season.

“I’ve been aggressively skiing in slalom all season long,” a disappointed Mikaela admitted after the race. “Coming here and skiing the way I did, really conservative, was a huge disappointment. That’s how life goes.” Nerves might’ve played a part in her unsteady performance, as well — Mikaela threw up before heading to the starting gate, and although she initially thought she might’ve actually been sick, she realized after the race that it was all in her head. “It might’ve been a little bit of me trying to make an excuse,” she explained. “Sometimes I feel the only one who can beat myself in slalom is me. I beat myself…so it’s really a big bummer. I’ll learn.”

Plus, the excitement of the day before left her a bit drained. The medal ceremony for the giant slalom didn’t end until fairly late, and Mikaela didn’t get to bed until 10:00. “It was certainly not normal preparation, but I also knew going into these Olympics that it’s not normal races, it’s not normal preparation, so I have to be prepared for anything,” she said. “I don’t think that, in and of itself, had a huge impact on my first run today.”

Mikaela will return to compete in the Ladies’ Downhill even  on Feb. 21, as well as the Ladies’ Alpine Combined on Feb. 23.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by Mikaela’s results!?