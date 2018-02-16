Melania Trump is again giving icy shade to Donald after a Playboy Playmate has alleged that she had an affair with the tycoon. We’ve got video of her yanking away from his hand.

We don’t need a body expert to tell that First Lady Melania Trump can’t stand her husband. She made it crystal clear to the world once again how she doesn’t even want to be touched by Donald, 71, as they landed in Palm Beach, FL on Feb. 16. While the weather was warm and sunny, she threw nothing but ice and shade towards the president as they deplaned from Air Force One. He reached over to grab her hand and she yanked it away and pulled back her hair to openly avoid his attempt at PDA. With a former Playboy Playmate coming forward earlier in the day to allege that she had an affair with Trump just after he married Melania, no wonder things are even more frigid between these two.

Melania made sure she kept as much distance as she possibly could from the Trumpster before they headed to Mar-A-Lago. She refused to do the usual walk across the South Lawn of the White House to Marine One with the president, who made the trek solo and refused to answer reporters’ questions. He was peppered with queries about a new expose in The New Yorker by Ronan Farrow that focuses on former Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal. She claims to have had a consensual affair with Trump after meeting him at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006.

At that point, Trump would have been married to Melania for over a year and they had just welcomed their now 11-year-old son Barron. This would be the second woman allege that she had an affair with our current president in 2006, as former porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, was allegedly paid $130K in hush money to not make her claims public. This has to be SO humiliating for Melania.

Poor Melania. She can’t really divorce a sitting president but she sure wants nothing to do with him. She even showed up for their flight to Florida on her own and refused to take the helicopter trip from the White House with her husband. Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted that “Press was invited to get on Air Force One, then rushed off and hurried back inside as Melania Trump’s motorcade pulled up. Some screaming from a White House press aide. No pictures allowed of first lady’s arrival.” As soon as the first couple disembarked in Florida not only did Melania deny him her hand, she bolted for the other side of their limo from him. So awkward!

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/sTw2D85QsM — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2018

