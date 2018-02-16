Marilyn Manson Melts Down On Stage in NYC After Making Fans Wait Over An Hour For Show

After ranting incoherently, Marilyn Manson ended a concert early in Long Island on Thursday, Feb. 15. Take a look.

Marilyn Manson left fans concerned and mystified when he stumbled off stage, abruptly ending his show on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to TMZ. Before disappearing, the band was reportedly playing improvised tunes as the singer ranted to himself and the audience. As video of the performance shows, he walked around the stage (still wearing his boot from his accident last year), talking incoherently and leaning on the walls. It should be noted that this performance also started nearly 90 minutes late. One concert-goer guessed that they hadn’t completed 4 songs. When he finally walked off stage, his own fans began chanting, “F**k you, Manson.” Head here for more photos of the provocateur.

At least one fan suspects that his troubling behavior could be the result of substance abuse. “Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on 4 other occasions and always entertained,” one Instagram user captioned a short clip of his rant. “This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure. I know what you’re going to say but it is sad to see a complete spiral downward of a human due to drugs. Which might have been from his accident a few months ago. Marilyn please get the help you need and we will see you next time and we do love you.”

As we previously reported, during a concert in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 30, 2017, a huge gun prop fell on the rocker. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and the concert was cancelled. None of the injuries were life threatening but he did need to cancel a number of tour dates to recuperate. Now, here’s hoping, regardless of what happened, he has the support he needs.

