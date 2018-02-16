Laura Ingraham Slammed For Telling LeBron James To ‘Shut Up & Dribble’ After He Weighs In On Politics

Maybe Laura Ingraham should take her own advice? She told LeBron James to close his mouth and stay out of politics, and she got dragged for her vile, ‘racist’ comments.

Guess what? Laura Ingraham, 54, is been called out for something she said about a black man. SHOCKING, right? The longtime conservative commentator, one with a history of racist and transphobic comments, went after LeBron James, 33, on her show on Feb. 15. The “Payless Ann Coulter Knockoff,” courtesy of GQ, took issue with LeBron, Kevin Durant, 29, and ESPN’s Cari Champion discussing President Donald Trump’s racist comments during the latest episode of Uninterrupted. “Must they run their mouths like that?” Laura said, after calling LeBron’s comments “barely intelligible,” and “ungrammatical.”

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” she added, before cranking up the smug to 11. “Oh, LeBron and Kevin? Nobody voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself. Or, as someone once said,’ shut up and dribble.’ ” Keep in mind the fact that more people wanted Hillary Clinton, 70, as their coach, Laura. Needless to say, her comments got torn apart by fans online.

While many pointed out that Laura’s language was full of “racist” dog whistles, LeBron’s former teammate, Dwyane Wade, 36, said that it was less of a dog whistle and more of a bullhorn. “They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths.”

Laura saying something quasi-racist is nothing new. She once said terrorism was the “price to…pay for multiculturalism,” according to Media Matters, ignoring that most mass shootings in the US have been conducted by white guys. She also suggested the U.S. should shoot undocumented immigrants who want to re-enter the country, said Mexicans “have come here to murder and rape our people,” suggested minorities only voted for Barack Obama because of his race, accused Univision and Telemundo of being “toxic” “Hispanic-centric outlets” that “revile the American” experience, and that she doesn’t “think of Jewish people as minorities because they’re so successful.” And that’s really only scratching the surface.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

LeBron did not leave high school early. He graduated. Laura Ingraham saying he left high school early is just a lie and her racist, dog whistle way of saying LeBron is not intelligent. https://t.co/6p2FnrgMfg — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) February 16, 2018

#LauraIngraham comments are an absolute joke, incredibly racist and ignorant. Lebron, KD, and many more athletes need to use their platform to shed some light on racism and hate in this country #SocialJustice — Objectivity2018 (@Objectivity2018) February 16, 2018

Hold up, Andy. Laura Ingraham is racist??? I did Nazi that coming.🤔 pic.twitter.com/jPPVgaXwb0 — Ron Neal (@CoolhwipPoker) February 16, 2018

LeBron grew up poor, raised by a single mother, he worked hard, got a job right out high school, supported his family, made a business empire, had kids, got married, stayed married, and helped countless children in his community. What has Laura Ingraham done? — Kris Hanson (@krishansonRCF) February 16, 2018

I’m going to send @IngrahamAngle a Black Panther movie ticket. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 16, 2018

I had no idea who Laura Ingraham was until this morning and things were much better beforehand. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 16, 2018

Had Laura actually played more of that Uninterrupted episode, she might have shown all her Fox News viewers that even though he’s paid “$100 million a year to bounce a ball,” LeBron says he’s not insulated from racism, per Slate, citing how someone spray painted a racist slur on his Brentwood, California home last summer. “No matter how far—money or access or how you become in life as an African-American man,” he says, “they will always try to figure out a way to let you know that you’re still beneath them. … You either cave into that notion or you just chalk it up and say, you know what, I’m gonna paint over this goddamn gate and I’m gonna make it taller.”

