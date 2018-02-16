Kim K Talking To Kanye About Collab With Cardi B As A ‘Reward’ For Complimenting Rob

Rob Kardashian isn’t the only one who’s touched by Cardi B’s weight-loss comment. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on Kim’s reaction!



Cardi B, 25, boosted Rob Kardashian’s confidence all the way up when she complimented him on his weight loss journey. Since the comment, Rob’s mood has changed so much that his sister Kim Kardashian, 37, has taken notice. “Rob‘s sisters are all so protective of Rob and so invested in his weight loss. Seeing how happy Cardi has made Rob has made his sisters so happy. They want to do something nice for Cardi to reward her. Khloe [Kardashian] suggested flowers, but Kim went way further and said she’d try and get Kanye [West] to do a track with Cardi. Anyone that is good to Rob is automatically in their good books,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sweet, right?

“They aren’t expecting this to turn in to something, but if it did, they’d be all for it. They’re huge Cardi fans, they all love her,” our source continued. We can certainly understand why the Kardashian girls are excited. After all, Rob has been through so much with his weight loss journey, and his nasty split with Blac Chyna. Nevertheless, this wouldn’t be the first time Kiki has shown love to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. Back in January, fans freaked out when the KUWTK star commented “so pretty,” under a photo of Cardi on Instagram. Of course, Cardi really did look beautiful in a soft pink Dolce & Gabbana dress, but it’s just sweet to see Kim giving her a compliment. Maybe they will become BFFs in the near future? We certainly hope so! They already have a lot in common.

Just like Kimmie, Cardi is also in a relationship with a famous rapper. Cardi and her beau Offset, 26, recently got engaged! We wonder if she will invite KimYe to the wedding. It would be amazing if Kanye and Cardi perform together at the reception!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye West and Cardi B should collab?