Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Caught Jewelry Shopping ON Valentine’s Day: Is He About To Propose?

Alex Rodriguez, 42, already got a ring – the World Series championship he won with the New York Yankees in 2009 – but it’s likely he and Jennifer Lopez, 48, were looking at different kinds of jewelry when they went shopping on Feb. 14. The pair spent Valentine’s Day together in Miami, according to Page Six. The two were spotted visiting pieces at Mayors jewelry store, and also at Tourneau, which specializes in watches. A-Rod, looking dapper in a suit, affectionately placed a hand on JLo’s renowned backside, captured in a picture you can see here.

The fine folks at Mayors were tight lipped when Page Six asked about what, if any, pieces J-Rod might have purchased, but the publication did find out that the pair later dined at a French restaurant named Brasserie Central. While it’s unknown if the couple ended the day with some bling, or if A-Rod got an idea of what kind of ring to get Jennifer when he decides to ever get down on one knee, the couple made sure everyone was aware that their love is real.

“To my gorgeous girl • You make me happier • stronger • better… te amo Macha 13 #happyvalentinesday,” Alex wrote on social media, sharing a sizzling picture of Jennifer. JLo also shared some social media love to her bae. “hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day 💋💋💋💋 #besos #myoneandonly #myvalentine #lovemymacho #13” she captioned a video of her kissing Alex. How sweet!

It was just as sweet as the love in JLo’s new song, “Us.” She and EDM maestros Poo Bear and Skrillex teamed up to drop the new jam. “Don’t wake me if I’m dreaming/Could you be the one without a doubt?” JLo sings on the song. Interesting. “The one without a doubt” could be quite the ringing endorsement of A-Rod, if she was indeed singing about her sweetheart (though, considering the romantic lyrics of the track, how could she not?)

