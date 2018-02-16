Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt ‘Have Each Other’s Cell Phone Numbers’: Will They Reunite?

Those Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion rumors may not be so far-fetched after all. A new report claims they ‘have each other’s cell phone numbers’ and have been in contact.

“They have each other’s cell phone numbers and communicate from time to time,” a source told ET Online of exes Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Brad Pitt, 54, following the reveal of her very public split with husband Justin Theroux, 46, on Feb. 15. This new information will likely excite fans, who immediately started shipping the former couple upon hearing Jen was single again. But don’t hold your breath for a romantic reunion. At least, not one that would happen in the very near future. The source further explained, “This is nothing new. Jen and him [Brad] have remained friendly” since their split in 2005. So will they ever reunite? There’s definitely a chance. While they are “absolutely not together” right now, the source added, “you can’t predict the future.”

Considering Brad and Jen have each other’s cell phone numbers, that means they’re just a phone call away from rekindling some sort of romantic relationship. And it could happen — anything is possible. Plus, since Brad’s split with Angelina Jolie, 42, he’s reportedly had bad luck with dating. So it could be a smart move for him to reunite with someone he has history with. “He’s been on casual dates, but none of them have evolved into anything serious,” another source told ET. “His dating life is certainly not his top priority. The kids are.”

As we told you on Feb. 15, Jen and Justin released a joint statement, announcing their painful split after two and a half years of marriage. They told Hollywood Life, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

HollywoodLifers, should Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite? Tell us how you feel below!