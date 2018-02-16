Jamie Foxx Abruptly Ends ESPN Interview Over Katie Holmes Question — Watch Awkward Video

Yikes! Jamie Foxx was NOT in the mood to talk about his girlfriend, Katie Holmes. The singer cut his ESPN interview short after being asked about her.

Jamie Foxx, 50, and Katie Holmes, 39, have kept their romance super private, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way. When the “Blame It” singer was asked, “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day?” by ESPN’s Michael Smith on Feb. 16, he abruptly ended the interview. Without even attempting to answer the question, Jamie removed his head set and walked away. So awkward, right? In the clip obtained by TMZ, the reporters can be heard asking what happened, but Jamie is already long gone. It seemed like everything was fine up until that point because Jamie looked super relaxed and was even smiling! I guess we now know for sure to never bring up Katie.

Although Jamie refused to respond to the question, we have the answer. As we previously reported, Katie and Jamie did indeed play basketball together. They took Valentine’s Day to a whole new level when they hit the court for a fun game. Who said V-Day is only about exotic getaways and candle-lit dinners? The couple appeared to be as happy as ever carrying a ball and a gym bag, according to Entertainment Tonight. But, it’s clear that’s the only information we’re going to get about their day! Jamie’s interview walkout was certainly weird but not surprising. The adorable couple have been dating for almost five years, and have managed to keep their relationship pretty low-key. For a while, no one even knew they were an item!

It’s clear they are so happy with one another, and a new report claims that they may be looking to start a family! “Jamie and Katie have been talking at great length about having a child together, a source explained to Life & Style Magazine. We think Katie and Jamie would be wonderful parents together. After all they both have children from previous relationships. Katie and Tom Cruise, 55, had a child together — Suri Cruise when they were married in 2006. And Jamie has two daughters: Corinne, 23, and Anelise, 9. But, if they do have children together just make sure not to ask Jamie about it!

