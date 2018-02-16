Highline College: Des Moines School Goes On Lockdown After Reported Gunfire On Campus

Not again. Just days after the shooting in Parkland, FL, a college in Des Moines, Washington is on lockdown. Police are currently responding to reports of gunfire on campus.

Update: At 11:42 a.m., Highline College announced it was no longer on lockdown and posted the following statement to their Facebook page: “The emergency condition is over and law enforcement have given the all clear. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day, February 16. Please obey instructions from traffic officers and we appreciate patience as people are leaving the campus. Parents can still re-unify with students at Lowes parking lot at 24050 Pacific Highway.” As of 10:20 a.m., Kent police tweeted: “No injuries or indication of a shooting, but scene still treated as one as a precaution.” At 10:42 a.m., the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed this as well, tweeting, “Local officials have stated there is no evidence of a shooter on the college, nor anyone injured by gunfire, but law enforcement is continuing to clear the campus for the safety of the community.” All classes on Feb. 16 were cancelled.

Very few details are available at this point, but from what we know, a community college in Washington state, Highline College, is currently on lockdown, according to a local CBS affiliate. The school, which is about 17 minutes south of Seattle, educates nearly 17,000 students, all of whom received an alert around 9:05 a.m. Friday morning telling them and the college staff to lock down classrooms and offices. The school posted on it’s Facebook page at the time of the alert, ” Lockdown: This is not a drill. Lockdown: This is not a drill. Close doors, close windows. Police are responding to campus. Do not come to campus if you are on your way.” About an hour later, around 10am, the page update students again, letting everyone know that police were sweeping the area. “Police are responding and evacuating buildings. Remain in lockdown position. We will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation.”

At this time, the police are still conducting their investigation of the scene. Though gunshots on campus have been reported, the police are still unable to confirm, as they stated on their Twitter page before rushing to the scene:

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

We will update as we continue to get more information.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts to these obviously scared folks.