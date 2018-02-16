Francia Raisa Reveals Why Her Kidney Transplant Recovery Was Much Harder Than Selena Gomez’s

In a new interview on ‘Harry,’ Francia Raisa got real about the impact her kidney transplant had on her body! Read about Francia’s bumpy road to recovery here!

Francia Raisa, 29, and Selena Gomez‘s kindey transplant was thankfully a complete success, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge struggle for Francia to make a healthy return to normalcy. While talking with Harry Connick Jr., 50, on “Harry,” the Grown–ish star opened up about how difficult her recovery was compared to Selena’s. “Yeah, it’s harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn’t need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she’s gaining something her body needed,” Francia admitted. “So she’s up and at it immediately, and I had a hard time. I basically have four scars. It was laparoscopic — those mothers out there who had C-sections, I feel you. I don’t know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy! I couldn’t get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling.” You can check out her full interview when the episode airs on Feb. 19!

Francia went on to say that her road to recovery involved not being able to move for months. “I couldn’t take a shower by myself, I had to have someone help me because I couldn’t move,” Francia added. “I’m a very very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn’t move for two months. Two months, I couldn’t do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me and I have a dog and every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee and walking and I couldn’t do that. It was really really hard.”

We reported earlier how Selena is committed to taking care of her mental and physical health following her surgery. We wish both Selena and Francia all the best for their health after their daring kidney transplant! Click here to see pics of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant!

