Dad Screams At Daughter’s Funeral, Woman Collapses At Another After School Massacre

Emotional breakdowns marked the first funerals following the Florida school shooting.

Following the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, the community is taking the first difficult steps toward healing. On Feb. 16, some of the first funerals were held for a few of the 17 victims of the heinous crime. One of which was held for 18-year Meadow Pollack. During the service, her father Andrew Pollock reportedly shouted, “You killed my kid!” while looking down at her casket from the altar, presumably referring to Cruz, per the Daily Mail. “My kid is dead. This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

Meadow’s sendoff wasn’t the only ceremony of the day. Another was held for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff. A video of her mother Lori Alhadeff went viral earlier in the week when she plead that President Donald Trump, 71, take action to end these disturbingly-common national tragedies. At Alyssa’s funeral, it’s been reported that a woman in attendance was overwhelmed with grief and collapsed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. It’s not clear if she fainted or has a medical issue that exacerbated the emotional service. Head here for more photos from this day of mourning.

Following the attack on innocent children, Alyssa’s mother isn’t the only one coming forward and demanding that something be done to curb the rampant gun violence in America’s schools and beyond. Parkland’s own students have taken to Twitter to call out gun advocates like Tami Lahren and more for trying to argue that this school shooting had nothing to do with guns. “I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns,” one survivor wrote. “You weren’t there, you don’t know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns.”

Mother of one of the victims in the Florida shooting in an emotional CNN appearance: "Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!" pic.twitter.com/kS5KDZnJnN — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) February 15, 2018

