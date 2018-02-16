‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Season 7: Erica Mena Makes The Big Move To ATL

She’s back, baby! The first look at season seven of ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ is finally here, and it reveals Erica Mena’s big move to the dirty south where she plans to start over.

Erica Mena, 30, is back in the spotlight on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. As diehard L&HH fans know, Erica previously appeared on the New York version of the franchise. Now she’s gone south and is looking for a fresh start — as Joseline Hernandez‘s replacement. In this first look at her arrival, Erica looks stunning as she steps off of a private jet at the Atlanta airport. She’s assisted by the pilot as she walks down the steps in slow motion with a big smile on her face: Erica is finally home.

“All the heartache I endured, all the beefing and broken friendships, and then what should have been the happiest moment of my life completely turned into the messiest,” Erica tells viewers. “It all brought me down to my knees and made me vow to myself that I would never put myself in certain situations — let alone with certain people — ever again. I’m absolutely ready to leave all the negativity from New York and LA completely in the past. So I’m stepping off the plane in the hip hop mecca of the world ready to get right in the game!” But who is greeting Erica on the tarmac? The clip ends with Erica yelling, “Hey baby!” as she approaches someone off-camera. Hmm!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Erica’s back on L&HH: Atlanta? Comment below, let us know!