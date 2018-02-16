Massive 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico: Watch Residents Freak As Buildings Shake

Citizens of Mexico were terrified after a huge 7.2 earthquake rocked the state of Oaxaca, south of Mexico City. Watch videos of the scary quake below.

Mexico was shook by an enormous 7.2 earthquake that hit Oaxaca, just south of Mexico City. The quake, which originated 15 miles deep, sent citizens streaming out into the street after they were order to evacuate following an earthquake alert. People gathered together outside as buildings, lampposts, overhead lights and more began to tremble as sirens blared. The quake also had 59 reported aftershocks at 6:30 p.m. local time, according to the National Seismological Service. As a result of the scary tremors, many took to Twitter to record videos of the shaking, which left so many terrified as their buildings swayed back and forth. Check out the incredibly scary footage from the earthquake below and pics of those affect from the quake above.

According to CNN, emergency authorities have reported that there has been “no loss of human life,” just material damage as of now. In response to the earthquake, Mexico City Government tweeted, “Before returning to your homes, it is important to check if there are any damages, turn off gas lines and disconnect energy sources.” According to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, National Civil Protection system protocols have been activated in response to the earthquake. We’ll keep you posted as we receive more updates.

Back in Sep. 2017, a 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico that claimed the lives of over 300 people. Our hearts go out to those affected by that earthquake in 2017, and the one that recently struck Oaxaca. Click here to see pics of the last time Mexico was rocked by an earthquake that registered at over 7 on the Richter scale.

#earthquake in Mexico city 7 richter scale pic.twitter.com/yPnpMNwh90 — David Muñoz Ambriz (@davidmunozAM) February 17, 2018

