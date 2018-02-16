‘Descendants 3’ Is Officially Happening & [Spoiler]’s Dad Is Coming — Watch First Teaser

The Disney Channel gods have blessed us all! ‘Descendants 3’ was announced on Feb. 16 during the premiere of Disney’s ‘ZOMBIES.’ Watch the first teaser now!

Okay, Descendants fans. It’s perfectly acceptable to freak out! The Descendants trequel is officially on the way. Descendants 3 was finally confirmed during the ZOMBIES premiere on Disney Channel. In the first teaser, Mal (Dove Cameron) alludes to a brand-new villain joining the saga — Mal’s father! In addition to Dove, your faves are also reprising their roles: Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben, and China Anne McClain as Uma. Additional casting for Descendants 3 will be announced at a later date. (Ahem, Thomas Doherty’s Harry Hook and Dylan Playfair’s Gil better be back!)

This is going to be EPIC! Descendants 3 will begin production in Vancouver in the summer. Descendants 3 will premiere in summer 2019 on Disney Channel. The beloved Kenny Ortega is returning as the director, executive producer, and choreographer. Dreams do come true, guys!

Descendants 2 featured the addition of characters that became instant fan faves, and you know Descendants 3 is going to do the same. While no one has been announced yet, Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the characters she’d like to potentially see in the trequel. “I think in the animations we have the daughter of Dr. Facilier [from The Princess & The Frog] which could be cool because he does dark magic and would be kind of cool to experiment with,” Sofia said. “I think also of the good people maybe the Genie’s daughter from Aladdin or son could be cool. Maybe Alice in Wonderland’s daughters or Tinkerbell’s daughter!”

