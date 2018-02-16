Red isn’t just a holiday color! It’s quickly becoming a hot trend for 2018, in the form of coats! See your fave stars wearing red coats right here.

Blake Lively sent our hearts into overdrive, as she showed up at the Michael Kors fashion show on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, wearing a gorgeous red coat from the designer. Also on Valentine’s Day, first lady Melania Trump visited sick children while wearing a $3,000 Calvin Klein coat, that was simply stunning. These stars are not the only ones to wear red — and the fab color is not just for Valentine’s Day!

Kate Middleton wore a red and white houndstooth coat in Sweden on Jan. 31, and wore another red coat, this one solid, by Boden on Jan. 17. Her coat game is on FIRE this year. We love her colorful style. Winnie Harlow wore Elie Saab at a Pre-Grammy Party in New York in late January, and Yara Shadidi wore a red Opening Ceremony coat in January as well. The oversize silhouette was very flattering on her small frame. Wendy Williams wore a patent leather red trench by Burberry at the Red Dress Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Also during Fashion Week, Hailey Baldwin wore a red puffer coat by Adidas. Singer Pink wore an all-red outfit at a pre-Grammys party. And it’s not just the girls! Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan looked HOT in a red plaid coat recently. See more stars wearing red coats in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Blake Lively’s red coat? Would you wear a red coat?