Blake Lively’s Daughter Had The Best Reaction To Mom’s Sweater Dress: ‘You Forgot Your Pants’

Awww! Blake Lively just shared her daughter James’ reaction to her sexy sweater dress and it’s completely precious!

Blake Lively recent dazzled fans when stepping out a in grey sweater dress that effortlessly showcased her incredible legs in knee-high boots! Now we’re learning the hilarious way her 3-year-old daughter James Reynolds reacted to her sizzling-yet-comfy ensemble for New York Fashion Week! The 30-year-old posted photos of her look along with this caption: “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'” Awww! Too cute! Head here for tons more photos of Blake and her hubby Ryan Reynolds, 41, with their 2 girls!

Clearly this is a family that knows how to laugh! On Valentine’s Day, Ryan and Blake traded amazing barbs, giving fans a peek at just how much fun these 2 have together! He shared a pic of himself in the gym, on which she commented, “Why won’t this damn app swipe right?!?!?” To which he responded, “Because it’s the E-harmony app.” Amazing. She soon fired back, “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.” He concluded with, “Aw. Happy Valentine’s Day.” We can’t get enough of these 2!

Also, if you haven’t seen it by now Ryan and the Marvel team have dropped the first trailer for Deadpool 2 and it promises tons more laughs and tons more action! It arrives in theaters on May 18. Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of James’ response to her dress? Did you love it as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!