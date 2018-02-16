‘Black Panther’ Spoilers: Here’s What The 2 Post-Credit Scenes Mean

In true Marvel fashion there’s not one but TWO post-credit scenes after ‘Black Panther’ — and one of them is EXTREMELY important for the ‘Avengers’!

Warning, Marvel fans: we’re about to spoil the Black Panther post-credit scenes in full detail. If you don’t want to find out what those scenes are, you should probably click out of this right now. Last chance! Alright, onto the good stuff — like the post-credit scene involving Bucky (Sebastian Stan). The scene rolls after the credits are completely done, and it shows a one-armed Bucky awake and now unfrozen in Wakanda. He’s greeted by the Black Panther’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), before she tells him that he has more to learn. The scene ends with Bucky staring out into the sunset.

This is important for a number of reasons — starting with the obvious: Bucky’s awake! The last time Marvel fans saw him he was being cryogenically frozen in Wakanda to avoid killing everyone as one of Hydra’s hounds. Not only is he awake but he seems… normal? Which means there’s a chance he’s finally been deprogrammed. And lastly, there are a group of children who run away from Bucky giggling and calling him “white wolf” — another hero in the Marvel universe. This is interesting because the running theory among fans has been that Bucky will eventually take over as Captain America. Hmm!

As for the mid-credits scene which rolls before the big Bucky moment, it shows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) arriving in Vienna, Austria to meet with the United Nations. T’Challa tells the UN that Wakanda will be sharing it’s knowledge and research with the world, but the UN seems pretty confused by this. Why? Because Wakanda is known only as a third world country to everyone else, prompting the UN to ask what a country full of farmers could possibly have to share with them. Boy are they in for a surprise!

