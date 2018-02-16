16 Best Movies Based On Beloved Children’s Books: ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ & More

Is there anything more exciting than seeing your favorite book come alive onscreen? These are the best kids’ adaptations, from ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ to ‘Harry Potter’!

Honestly, we were pretty wary when we found out that A Wrinkle in Time was being adapted to the big screen. The mind-bending, topsy turvy sci-fi novel truly impacted our childhoods. It’s one of the rare sci-fi options that features an incredible little girl at the lead, as Meg Murry travels through time, space, and alternate universe to search for her missing scientist father. But once we found out who was on board to create the film, we were all for it. Directed by Ava Duvernay? Check. Starring Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling as the Mrses? Done. In honor of this exciting upcoming movie, let’s take a look at the other epic kids movies based on our faves!

Don’t pretend like you don’t know what we’re going to talk about. Harry Potter — duh! The beloved children’s book series by J.K. Rowling was stretched into eight magical movies, one each for the first six books, two for the seventh. We were able to see Harry, Hermione, and Ron come alive in the fantastic films that became as important to us as the books themselves. Plus, they introduced a new generation to incredible actors like Alan Rickman, and started the careers of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe. Truly, a masterpiece of a series.

Of course, there’s the classics. Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland — all based on kids’ books, and all quintessential films decades later. We’re really looking forward to seeing what the next generation’s children’s books get turned into movies next.

HollywoodLifers, which movie based on a children’s book is you favorite? Let us know!