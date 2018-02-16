Aaron Carter Dedicates Track To His Late Father On New Album: ‘The Songs Are Individual Stories’

Aaron Carter is back with his first album in 15 years, and as he tells us, he’s already working on his next move! Listen to ‘LøVë,’ which includes a heartfelt song about his father, here.

Aaron Carter, 30, has been making music since he was seven, and his new album LøVë showcases the result of those decades of effort. “It took work and time to make — producing, making music and writing songs and putting effort into something I didn’t necessarily think would come,” Aaron says. “I didn’t make this music thinking I was going to get a record deal. I made it for fun.” Stream the album and check out the rest of our Q&A below.

Can you break down the album for us?

It has the new version of “I Want Candy,” that’s on there. I put a song that’s dedicated to my [late] father called “Champion.” Then the rest are just love songs, bad love songs…ones about bad relationships, I mean. The songs are individual stories that come together.

Are you already thinking about the next record?

Oh, of course — I’m recording all the time. I’m always making songs. It’s like, boom boom boom boom.

How would you describe your sound right now?

Like a EDM or trap sound. But it’s still pop music.

Who would you love to have do a remix of one of your new songs?

Deadmau5! He’s been an inspiration and I know him. I just want to say thank you to him. I love that guy!

Finally, would you ever want to be a part of a musical competition show like The Voice?

They’d be crazy not to have me on a show like that! I’ve experienced a lot of ups and downs, and that’s what this industry consists of. I know how to talk to somebody and give them advice because I’ve had 22 years of experience. I’ve gone through everything. I would love to do it.

